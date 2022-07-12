Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.80% to Settle at $3.6626 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 10.55 cents per gallon, or 2.80% to $3.6626 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 28.68% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 91.94% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 67.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 55.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.68% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.04%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3325 or 57.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1459ET