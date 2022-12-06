Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:50 2022-12-06 pm EST
74.43 USD   -3.83%
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.81% to Settle at $2.9155 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 02:58pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery lost 8.43 cents per gallon, or 2.81% to $2.9155 today


--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, when the market fell for eight straight sessions

--Down 18 of the past 21 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Off 43.23% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 34.17% from its 52-week low of $2.173 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 31.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 23.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.23% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 58.54 cents or 25.12%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1457ET

