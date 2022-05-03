Log in
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.91% to Settle at $4.0827 -- Data Talk

05/03/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 12.22 cents per gallon, or 2.91% to $4.0827 today


--Lowest settlement value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 20.50% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 113.96% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 104.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 73.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.50% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7526 or 75.22%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1459ET

