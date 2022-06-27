Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.04% to Settle at $4.2302 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery lost 13.27 cents per gallon, or 3.04% to $4.2302 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Off 17.63% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 121.69% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 99.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.63% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 79.44% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 17.63% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.9001 or 81.55%

