Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.11% This Month to Settle at $2.1310 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery lost 6.84 cents per gallon, or 3.11% to $2.1310 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since March 2021

--Snaps a four month winning streak

--Today it is down 0.93 cent or 0.43%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 97.90% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 73.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 45.76% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.10% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 65.47 cents or 44.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 1503ET