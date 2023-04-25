Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 7.99 cents per gallon, or 3.16% to $2.4511 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 52.27% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 45.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.97% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 52.27% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 91.11 cents or 27.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

