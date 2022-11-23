Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.23% to Settle at $3.3593 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 11.20 cents per gallon, or 3.23% to $3.3593 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down 28.20 cents or 7.74% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down 12 of the past 13 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 34.59% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 62.77% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 40.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 42.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.59% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 19.84%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0292 or 44.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1457ET