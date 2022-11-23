Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:53 2022-11-23 pm EST
77.46 USD   -4.71%
03:53pSector Update: Energy Stocks Pare Losses Late as Broader Wednesday Markets Rise
MT
03:52pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises on 'dovish' Fed minutes; gains capped as oil slides
RE
03:49pU.s. license for chevron to export venezuelan oil shifts country…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.23% to Settle at $3.3593 -- Data Talk

11/23/2022 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 11.20 cents per gallon, or 3.23% to $3.3593 today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down 28.20 cents or 7.74% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down 12 of the past 13 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 34.59% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 62.77% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 40.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 42.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.59% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 19.84%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0292 or 44.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1457ET

All news about WTI
03:53pSector Update: Energy Stocks Pare Losses Late as Broader Wednesday Markets..
MT
03:52pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises on 'dovish' Fed minutes; gains capped as oil slides
RE
03:49pU.s. license for chevron to export venezuelan oil shifts country…
RE
03:49pChevron's license to operate in venezuela will not allow state-r…
RE
03:40pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:31pCommercial Crude Inventories Drop More Than Expected Last Week
MT
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.34% to Settle at $85.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pICE Review: Canola Continues Downtrend Wednesday
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.23% to Settle at $3.3593 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.72% to Settle at $77.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish