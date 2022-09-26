Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.34% to Settle at $3.1291 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery lost 10.80 cents per gallon, or 3.34% to $3.1291 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 28.24 cents or 8.28% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 39.07% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 51.62% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 36.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 39.07% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 32.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.07% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 15.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 79.90 cents or 34.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1505ET