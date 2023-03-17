Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  19:29:39 17/03/2023 GMT
66.46 USD   -2.97%
07:32pUS Oil Rig Count Drops by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
07:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 11.85% This Week to Settle at $72.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:13pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.40% This Week to Settle at $2.6787 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.40% This Week to Settle at $2.6787 -- Data Talk

03/17/2023 | 07:13pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 9.42 cents per gallon, or 3.40% to $2.6787 this week


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 23.44 cents or 8.05% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 10, 2023

--Today it is up 3.52 cents or 1.33%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 7.38 cents or 2.83% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 47.84% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 2.83% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 25.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.56% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 2.83% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 47.84% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 68.35 cents or 20.33%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1513ET

All news about WTI
07:32pUS Oil Rig Count Drops by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
07:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 11.85% This Week to Settle at $72.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:13pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.40% This Week to Settle at $2.6787 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:13pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.45% This Week to Settle at $2.5015 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:13pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 12.96% This Week to Settle at $66.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:04pFrench unions call for more refinery strikes in pension dispute
RE
06:58pSenior aide to Mexican president steps down
RE
06:51pGlobal equities fall, gold rallies as banking worries linger
RE
06:42pWTI Crude Oil Closes at a 15-Month Low as Volatility Continues Following Banking Crisis
MT
06:36pApril WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.61; Settles at US$66.74 per Barrel
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish