Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.40% This Week to Settle at $2.6787 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 9.42 cents per gallon, or 3.40% to $2.6787 this week
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 23.44 cents or 8.05% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 10, 2023
--Today it is up 3.52 cents or 1.33%
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 7.38 cents or 2.83% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 13, 2023
--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year
--Off 47.84% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 2.83% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Down 25.55% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 24.56% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 2.83% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Off 47.84% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 5.04%
--Year-to-date it is down 68.35 cents or 20.33%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
03-17-23 1513ET