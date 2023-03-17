Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.40% This Week to Settle at $2.6787 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 9.42 cents per gallon, or 3.40% to $2.6787 this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 23.44 cents or 8.05% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 10, 2023

--Today it is up 3.52 cents or 1.33%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 7.38 cents or 2.83% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 47.84% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 2.83% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 25.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.56% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 2.83% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 47.84% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 68.35 cents or 20.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

