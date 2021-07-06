Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.41% to Settle at $2.1049 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 7.42 cents per gallon, or 3.41% to $2.1049 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 3.41% from its 52-week high of $2.1791 hit Friday, July 2, 2021

--Up 95.48% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 69.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.41% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1791 hit Friday, July 2, 2021

--Up 43.97% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.74% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 62.86 cents or 42.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1458ET