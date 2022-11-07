Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:14 2022-11-07 pm EST
91.98 USD   +1.46%
03:18pKuwait says to become carbon neutral in oil and gas by 2050
RE
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.66% to Settle at $97.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pBrent crude futures fell 65 cents to settle at $97.92/bbl…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.42% to Settle at $3.7811 -- Data Talk

11/07/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 13.37 cents per gallon, or 3.42% to $3.7811 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 26.37% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 83.21% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 53.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 60.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.37% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.451 or 62.27%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1500ET

