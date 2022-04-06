Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.55% to Settle at $3.3452 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 12.30 cents per gallon, or 3.55% to $3.3452 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 20.09 cents or 5.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 24.61% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 85.06% from its 52-week low of $1.8076 hit Friday, April 9, 2021

--Rose 85.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.90% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.61% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0151 or 43.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1505ET