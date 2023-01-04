Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.71% to Settle at $2.9719 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery lost 11.46 cents per gallon, or 3.71% to $2.9719 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

--Off 42.13% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 21.50% from its 52-week low of $2.4461 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Rose 21.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.71% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.0865 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 42.13% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 39.03 cents or 11.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1459ET