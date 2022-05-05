Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  05/05 03:19:21 pm EDT
107.56 USD   +0.32%
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.71% to Settle at $4.0413 -- Data Talk

05/05/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 15.57 cents per gallon, or 3.71% to $4.0413 today


--Lowest settlement value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 21.31% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 111.79% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 103.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.31% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 71.43% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.31% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7112 or 73.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1506ET

