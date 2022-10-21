Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.72% This Week to Settle at $3.8323 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery lost 14.79 cents per gallon, or 3.72% to $3.8323 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 16, 2022
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 18.64 cents or 4.64% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022
--Today it is up 7.55 cents or 2.01%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 25.37% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 85.69% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Rose 50.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 25.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 62.56% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 25.37% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 13.75%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.5022 or 64.47%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-21-22 1504ET