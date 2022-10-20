Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.78% to Settle at $3.7568 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery lost 14.75 cents per gallon, or 3.78% to $3.7568 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 32.84 cents or 8.04% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 26.85% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 82.03% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 47.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 59.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.85% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.51%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4267 or 61.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1459ET