Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.87% to Settle at $4.0367 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery lost 16.27 cents per gallon, or 3.87% to $4.0367 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 32.62 cents or 7.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Off 21.39% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 111.54% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 89.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 71.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.39% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7066 or 73.24%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1502ET