Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 9.31 cents per gallon, or 3.91% to $2.2892 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down 11 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 49.93% from its 52-week high of $4.5719 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 43.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.53% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 55.42% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down $1.073 or 31.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1502ET