WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:35:29 2023-03-29 pm EDT
72.90 USD   -1.19%
03:48pGain in Pending Home Sales Helps Lift Equities
MT
03:44pPerenco UK says 60% of oil spill in southern England recovered
RE
03:44pSector Update: Energy Stocks Hold Gains Late Wednesday
MT
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.03% to Settle at $2.6581 -- Data Talk

03/29/2023 | 02:59pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 11.15 cents per gallon, or 4.03% to $2.6581 today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 11.23 cents or 4.05% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 48.24% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 2.04% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 30.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.14% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 2.04% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 48.24% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 70.41 cents or 20.94%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1458ET

