Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.45% This Week to Settle at $2.7815 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery lost 12.94 cents per gallon, or 4.45% to $2.7815 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a six week winning streak

--Today it is down 0.47 cent or 0.17%

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 18.03 cents or 6.09% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Off 6.09% from its 52-week high of $2.9618 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 59.14% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 52.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.9618 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 17.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.26% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 45.14 cents or 19.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1504ET