Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.59% to Settle at $3.3789 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery lost 16.24 cents per gallon, or 4.59% to $3.3789 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 22.42 cents or 6.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 34.20% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 63.72% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 53.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 43.33% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.20% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0488 or 45.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1506ET