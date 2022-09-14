Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.59% to Settle at $3.3789 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery lost 16.24 cents per gallon, or 4.59% to $3.3789 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 22.42 cents or 6.22% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
--Off 34.20% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 63.72% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Rose 53.22% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 34.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 43.33% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 34.20% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 9.06%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.0488 or 45.01%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-14-22 1506ET