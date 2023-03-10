Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.81% This Week to Settle at $2.7729 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 14.02 cents per gallon, or 4.81% to $2.7729 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is up 10.40 cents or 3.90%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year
--Off 46.00% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 3.90% from its 52-week low of $2.6689 hit Thursday, March 9, 2023
--Down 18.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.91% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 3.90% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6689 hit Thursday, March 9, 2023
--Off 46.00% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.70%
--Year-to-date it is down 58.93 cents or 17.53%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-10-23 1500ET