Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 5.06% This Week to Settle at $2.0845 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery lost 11.11 cents per gallon, or 5.06% to $2.0845 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 19, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 2.15 cents or 1.02%

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 5.22% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 93.58% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 70.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.22% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 42.58% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.23% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 60.82 cents or 41.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

08-06-21 1506ET