Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 5.32% to Settle at $2.9998 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery lost 16.87 cents per gallon, or 5.32% to $2.9998 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 17 of the past 20 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Off 41.59% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 38.16% from its 52-week low of $2.1712 hit Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Rose 38.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 27.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.59% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 66.97 cents or 28.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

