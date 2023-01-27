Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 5.81% This Week to Settle at $3.2655 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery lost 20.13 cents per gallon, or 5.81% to $3.2655 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 13.10 cents or 3.86%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 36.41% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 19.13% from its 52-week low of $2.7412 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Rose 17.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.04% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.88% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 36.41% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 9.67 cents or 2.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1504ET