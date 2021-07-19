Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 6.06% to Settle at $1.9852 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 12.81 cents per gallon, or 6.06% to $1.9852 today
--Largest one day dollar decline since Tuesday, April 21, 2020
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 18, 2021
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, May 20, 2021
--Off 9.12% from its 52-week high of $2.1844 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 84.36% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
--Rose 60.68% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.12% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1844 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 35.79% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 51.65% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 6.74%
--Year-to-date it is up 50.89 cents or 34.47%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-19-21 1504ET