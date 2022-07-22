Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 6.58% This Week to Settle at $3.4556 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 24.34 cents per gallon, or 6.58% to $3.4556 this week
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today it is down 13.47 cents or 3.75%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Down for five consecutive sessions
--Down 24.34 cents or 6.58% over the last five sessions
--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 7, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions
--Down six of the past seven sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Off 32.71% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 81.09% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Rose 61.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 32.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 46.59% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 32.71% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 11.35%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.1255 or 48.30%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-22-22 1510ET