Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 6.58% This Week to Settle at $3.4556 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 24.34 cents per gallon, or 6.58% to $3.4556 this week

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 13.47 cents or 3.75%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down 24.34 cents or 6.58% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Off 32.71% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 81.09% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 61.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 46.59% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.71% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.35%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1255 or 48.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1510ET