Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 6.75% This Week to Settle at $3.6729 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 26.60 cents per gallon, or 6.75% to $3.6729 this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 69.00 cents or 15.82% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.10 cent or 0.03%

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 28.48% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 92.48% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 70.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.48% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 55.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.48% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3428 or 57.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1500ET