Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 7.53% to Settle at $3.0297 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 24.66 cents per gallon, or 7.53% to $3.0297 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 38.79 cents or 11.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 31.72% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 73.34% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 56.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 28.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.72% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 69.96 cents or 30.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1502ET