Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 7.93% This Week to Settle at $3.2391 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 27.90 cents per gallon, or 7.93% to $3.2391 this week

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 12.02 cents or 3.58%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Down for seven consecutive sessions

--Down 40.22 cents or 11.05% over the last seven sessions

--Largest seven day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down 13 of the past 14 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 36.93% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 56.95% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 54.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 37.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.93% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 22.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 90.90 cents or 39.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1406ET