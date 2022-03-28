Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 8.05% to Settle at $3.7834 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 33.12 cents per gallon, or 8.05% to $3.7834 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 37.00 cents or 8.91% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Off 14.74% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 113.59% from its 52-week low of $1.7713 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Rose 109.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 60.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 14.74% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 25.55%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4533 or 62.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 1457ET