Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 8.56% to Settle at $3.6016 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 33.73 cents per gallon, or 8.56% to $3.6016 today

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Off 29.87% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 88.74% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 71.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 52.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.87% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2715 or 54.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

