Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 8.82% This Week to Settle at $3.0045 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery lost 29.05 cents per gallon, or 8.82% to $3.0045 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is up 3.22 cents or 1.08%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 3.26 cents or 1.10% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 41.49% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 21.06% from its 52-week low of $2.4818 hit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Rose 21.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.66% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.0865 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 1.10% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 41.49% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 35.77 cents or 10.64%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1503ET