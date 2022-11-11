Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 9.18% This Week to Settle at $3.5553 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 35.95 cents per gallon, or 9.18% to $3.5553 this week

--Today it is down 1.41 cents or 0.40%

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down 35.95 cents or 9.18% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, July 22, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 30.77% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 72.27% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 47.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 50.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.77% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 15.17%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2252 or 52.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1525ET