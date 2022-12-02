Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.01% This Week to Settle at $3.1685 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 0.02 cent per gallon, or 0.01% to $3.1685 this week

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 9.39 cents or 2.88%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 19.44 cents or 5.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Down 16 of the past 19 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 38.30% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 51.00% from its 52-week low of $2.0984 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Rose 51.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 34.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.30% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 83.84 cents or 35.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1502ET