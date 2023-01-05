Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.01% to Settle at $2.9723 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 0.04 cent per gallon, or 0.01% to $2.9723 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 42.12% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 19.96% from its 52-week low of $2.4777 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Rose 19.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.70% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.0865 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 0.01% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 42.12% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 38.99 cents or 11.60%

