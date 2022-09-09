Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.02% This Week to Settle at $3.5787 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 0.07 cent per gallon, or 0.02% to $3.5787 this week

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 3.86 cents or 1.09%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 30.31% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 73.40% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 66.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.31% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 51.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.31% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.68%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2486 or 53.59%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

