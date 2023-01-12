Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.03% to Settle at $3.2190 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 0.11 cent per gallon, or 0.03% to $3.2190 today
--Up for six consecutive sessions
--Up 24.71 cents or 8.31% over the last six sessions
--Largest six day dollar gain since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
--Off 37.32% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 23.40% from its 52-week low of $2.6085 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 23.40% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 8.31% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Off 37.32% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 4.26%
--Year-to-date it is down 14.32 cents or 4.26%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-12-23 1457ET