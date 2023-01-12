Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.03% to Settle at $3.2190 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 0.11 cent per gallon, or 0.03% to $3.2190 today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 24.71 cents or 8.31% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar gain since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 37.32% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 23.40% from its 52-week low of $2.6085 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 23.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.31% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 37.32% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 14.32 cents or 4.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1457ET