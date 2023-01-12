Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:29:49 2023-01-12 pm EST
78.17 USD   +0.64%
03:42pInflation Data Helps Equities Move Higher on Thursday
MT
03:40pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:35pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week high as 'peak' inflation hobbles U.S. counterpart
RE
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.03% to Settle at $3.2190 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 02:58pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 0.11 cent per gallon, or 0.03% to $3.2190 today


--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 24.71 cents or 8.31% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar gain since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 37.32% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 23.40% from its 52-week low of $2.6085 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 23.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.31% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 37.32% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 14.32 cents or 4.26%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1457ET

