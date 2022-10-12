Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:25 2022-10-12 pm EDT
87.24 USD   -1.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.05% to Settle at $3.9328 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 0.20 cent per gallon, or 0.05% to $3.9328 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 1.81 cents or 0.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 23.42% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 90.56% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 56.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 66.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.42% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 16.73%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6027 or 68.78%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:33pExxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
RE
03:33pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:16pFrance's Macron urges oil firms, unions to strike deal or face requisitions
RE
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.95% to Settle at $92.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.11% to Settle at $2.6303 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.33% to Settle at $87.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:44pHungary finalises deferred payments deal with Gazprom -minister
RE
02:39pWTI Oil Drops Again as OPEC Cuts its Demand Forecast; Recession Fears on the Rise
MT
02:33pNovember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$2.08; Settles at US$87.27 per Barrel
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral