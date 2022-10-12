Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.05% to Settle at $3.9328 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 0.20 cent per gallon, or 0.05% to $3.9328 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 1.81 cents or 0.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 23.42% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 90.56% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 56.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 66.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.42% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 16.73%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6027 or 68.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1501ET