Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.08% to Settle at $2.8272 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery gained 0.23 cent per gallon, or 0.08% to $2.8272 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 3.46 cents or 1.24% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.67% from its 52-week high of $2.8751 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 62.05% from its 52-week low of $1.7446 hit Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

--Rose 62.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.8751 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 19.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.14% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 49.71 cents or 21.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1501ET