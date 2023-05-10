Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 0.32 cent per gallon, or 0.13% to $2.3934 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 16.11 cents or 7.22% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

--Largest five day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 22, 2023 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Off 47.65% from its 52-week high of $4.5719 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up 7.22% from its 52-week low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 39.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.60% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 53.39% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 96.88 cents or 28.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1503ET