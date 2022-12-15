Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.20% to Settle at $3.2834 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 0.66 cent per gallon, or 0.20% to $3.2834 today
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Up 48.97 cents or 17.53% over the last four sessions
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
--Off 36.06% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 51.10% from its 52-week low of $2.173 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Rose 44.88% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 36.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 39.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 36.06% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 2.36%
--Year-to-date it is up 95.33 cents or 40.91%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
