Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.20% to Settle at $3.2834 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 0.66 cent per gallon, or 0.20% to $3.2834 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 48.97 cents or 17.53% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Off 36.06% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 51.10% from its 52-week low of $2.173 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 44.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 39.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.06% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 95.33 cents or 40.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1458ET