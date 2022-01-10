Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.23% to Settle at $2.4876 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 0.58 cent per gallon, or 0.23% to $2.4876 today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 15.75 cents or 6.76% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up 13 of the past 14 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 4.04% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 58.09% from its 52-week low of $1.5735 hit Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

--Rose 58.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.42% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.75 cents or 6.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1502ET