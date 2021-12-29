Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.27% to Settle at $2.3778 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 0.64 cent per gallon, or 0.27% to $2.3778 today
--Up for six consecutive sessions
--Up 20.48 cents or 9.42% over the last six sessions
--Largest six day dollar gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021
--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, April 29, 2021 when the market rose for six straight sessions
--Up eight of the past 10 sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 62.64% from its 52-week low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Rose 59.61% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.27% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 62.64% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 42.09% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 15.21%
--Year-to-date it is up 90.15 cents or 61.06%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-29-21 1504ET