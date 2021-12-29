Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.27% to Settle at $2.3778 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 0.64 cent per gallon, or 0.27% to $2.3778 today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 20.48 cents or 9.42% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, April 29, 2021 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 62.64% from its 52-week low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 59.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.27% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 62.64% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.09% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 15.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 90.15 cents or 61.06%

