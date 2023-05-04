Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 0.64 cent per gallon, or 0.29% to $2.2387 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 28, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 51.03% from its 52-week high of $4.5719 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up 0.29% from its 52-week low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 44.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.95% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 0.29% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 56.41% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down $1.1235 or 33.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

