Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.31% to Settle at $2.6871 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 0.84 cent per gallon, or 0.31% to $2.6871 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 8.22 cents or 3.16% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 47.67% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 3.16% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 29.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.33% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.16% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 47.67% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.51 cents or 20.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1506ET