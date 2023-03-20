Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.31% to Settle at $2.6871 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 0.84 cent per gallon, or 0.31% to $2.6871 today
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up 8.22 cents or 3.16% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023
--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year
--Off 47.67% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 3.16% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Down 29.30% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 24.33% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 3.16% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Off 47.67% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 4.74%
--Year-to-date it is down 67.51 cents or 20.08%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-20-23 1506ET