Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.37% to Settle at $3.2630 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 1.20 cents per gallon, or 0.37% to $3.2630 today

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 36.46% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 24.19% from its 52-week low of $2.6274 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 21.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.80% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 36.46% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 9.92 cents or 2.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1456ET