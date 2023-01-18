Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.37% to Settle at $3.2630 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 1.20 cents per gallon, or 0.37% to $3.2630 today
--Up eight of the past nine sessions
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
--Off 36.46% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 24.19% from its 52-week low of $2.6274 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Rose 21.20% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 9.80% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Off 36.46% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 2.95%
--Year-to-date it is down 9.92 cents or 2.95%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-18-23 1456ET