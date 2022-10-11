Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.41% to Settle at $3.9308 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 1.61 cents per gallon, or 0.41% to $3.9308 today

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Off 23.46% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 90.46% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 56.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 66.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.46% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 16.68%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6007 or 68.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1500ET