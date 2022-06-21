Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.43% to Settle at $4.3584 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery gained 1.86 cents per gallon, or 0.43% to $4.3584 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 15.13% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 128.40% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 102.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.13% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 84.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 15.13% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.0283 or 87.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

