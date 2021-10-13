Log in
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.44% to Settle at $2.5211 -- Data Talk

10/13/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 1.11 cents per gallon, or 0.44% to $2.5211 today

--Up 14 of the past 17 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014, when it settlementd at $2.5350

--Up 133.15% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 111.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 72.44% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 38.60% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.66%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0448 or 70.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1500ET

