Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.44% to Settle at $2.5211 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 1.11 cents per gallon, or 0.44% to $2.5211 today
--Up 14 of the past 17 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014, when it settlementd at $2.5350
--Up 133.15% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 111.41% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 72.44% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 38.60% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 7.66%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.0448 or 70.77%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
10-13-21 1500ET